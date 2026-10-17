Gam Woo-sung makes his comeback after five years, overcoming the “historical distortion controversy,” with a powerful presence in “100 Days of Lies”

[Park A-ram, Sportschosun] Actor Gam Woo-sung has reunited with viewers after a long absence through tvN’s drama “100 Days of Lies.” Despite his brief appearance, he has drawn attention by delivering weighty performances, leaving a strong impression and heightening the tension in the drama.

In episode 2 of “100 Days of Lies,” which aired on the 11th, the hidden story of Geum Seok-jung, played by Gam Woo-sung, was revealed. Geum is a figure who entered the scene of an assassination disguised as a cake deliveryman. Viewers were captivated when it was revealed that he is the husband of Yoo So-ran (Kim Hyun-joo). As a man whose whereabouts had long been unknown reappeared, attention also turned to the tangled story between the two.

In the drama, Geum Seok-jung threatened Lee Ga-gyeong (Kim Yu-jung), creating an unpredictable atmosphere. He later engaged in a shootout with Sato Hideo (Park Jin-young) and added urgency to the story with his relentless movements, including leaping out a window to dodge a bullet fired by Yoo So-ran. Gam Woo-sung handled intense action while delicately conveying the character’s inner wounds and tragedy, making a greater impact than his brief screen time might suggest.

Geum Seok-jung also has a heartbreaking past. Arrested 13 years earlier for leading an independence movement, he had to witness the horrific deaths of his daughter and the villagers under the command of Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon-kyu), a high-ranking official of the Japanese Government-General of Korea. Given that the character bears deep wounds from the tragedy of his times, how Gam Woo-sung will unfold Geum’s complex emotions and story is also something to watch for.

The drama is also significant as Gam Woo-sung’s first drama appearance in about five years, since the 2021 SBS drama “Joseon Exorcist.” He played King Taejong in that series, but after it became embroiled in controversy over historical distortion, it was cut short after just two episodes. After a lengthy hiatus, Gam has returned to a period drama, and interest continues in what kind of performance he will deliver this time.

“100 Days of Lies” is a spy romance set in Gyeongseong in 1932, where a pickpocket-turned-spy meets an elite interpreter for the Japanese Government-General of Korea. The relationship between Kim Yu-jung and Park Jin-young, Kim Hyun-joo’s story of revenge, and the past and present of Geum Seok-jung, played by Gam Woo-sung, intertwine to create a range of conflicts. Episode 2 recorded a peak rating of 9.4% in the Seoul metropolitan area, ranking No. 1 in its time slot.

Gam Woo-sung began his acting career in 1991 after being selected through MBC’s open recruitment for actors. He has shown his distinctive acting style in a range of productions, including the dramas “Lies” and “Should We Kiss First?” and the films “R-Point” and “The King and the Clown.” Having captured viewers’ attention in this comeback project with his restrained expressiveness and emotionally rich performance, expectations are growing for the changes Geum Seok-jung will bring to the story as it unfolds.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.