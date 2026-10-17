Jang Yoon-ju’s ‘bold’ braless life after moving to London: “I want to be more daring”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Model Jang Yoon-ju revealed how her daily life had changed since moving to London, candidly saying, “There were times when I went around without a bra.”

On the 17th, a video titled “Introducing the YOONJOUR family’s new home” was posted on the YouTube channel YOONJOUR.

In the video, Jang Yoon-ju spoke about what had changed since moving to London, saying, “I want to try a new style,” and candidly adding, “I also want to be more daring. That’s why there were times when I went around without a bra.”

Jang Yoon-ju then asked her husband, “Are you okay with me going braless?” He replied, “It’s fine. A lot of people here go around like that.”

Her eating habits have changed, too. Jang Yoon-ju reflected on how things used to be, saying, “I buy the ingredients for that day’s meals on the day. I buy only what I need and cook at home for two meals a day,” and, “In Korea, I often ordered food delivery. I also sometimes stocked up on food.” She continued, “Eating out is expensive. There are lots of things that make me think, ‘Is this really the price? And it’s this good?’” She said, “Fortunately, I don’t find it a bother to go to the supermarket, buy what I’ll eat that day, and cook it that same day.” She added, “I’m not a great cook, but with just salt and pepper, I can make anything,” expressing confidence and drawing laughs.

Jang Yoon-ju also said, “I’ve always led an irregular life. When I was busy, I was really busy, and when I had no work, I would just become lazy.” She added, “Now there are two students at home, and I’m also planning to attend a language school soon,” explaining that she is building a more regular routine in her new environment.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-ju said she moved to London for her husband’s studies after he, Jeong Seung-min, was accepted into a master’s program at a graduate school in London last December.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.