Jung Si-a, a strict future mother-in-law who has already picked a spouse for her 18-year-old, 183-cm son: “No older daughter-in-law”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress Jung Si-a shared her candid thoughts about a future spouse for her son, Jun-woo, and brought a smile to viewers’ faces.

A video titled “Comic Cafés Are Fascinating These Days! Jung Si-a’s Solo Comic Café Visit” was released on the 16th on the channel “Jung Si-a Asijung.”

In the video, Jung Si-a visited a comic café to spend some time by herself after the children had gone to school.

Enjoying some relaxing time, she said, “A mom who sends the kids off to school and then plays by herself at a comic café.”

The comic Jung Si-a chose that day was “Chainsaw Man,” a work her son, Jun-woo, likes. She opened the book to find out for herself what made her son’s favorite characters appealing, and took an interest in the female character Reze.

She explained that at first she thought Reze was an irritating character, but after learning the story, realized she was someone with a sad past. She also offered her own analysis of why Jun-woo likes Reze.

Jung Si-a speculated, “Reze has leadership qualities and an appeal that really attracts men,” adding, “Since Jun-woo isn’t that kind of person, I think he likes women who can lead him.”

When the production staff heard this and asked, “Someone older?”—wondering whether he might like older women—Jung Si-a reacted unexpectedly.

She candidly admitted, “Older women are out,” saying that, personally, she would feel a little uncomfortable with an older daughter-in-law.

She also expressed her wish for her son to marry a younger woman. However, she added, “But you never know. It could depend on who Jun-woo likes,” hinting that ultimately she would respect her son’s choice.

Jung Si-a married actor Baek Do-bin in 2009, and they had their son, Jun-woo, that same year. They welcomed their daughter, Seo-woo, in 2012. Jun-woo, now 18, is reportedly a basketball player. He was said to be 183 cm tall as of last year, and his tall, well-built frame has also drawn attention.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.