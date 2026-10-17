“Shut your mouth, I’ll sabotage it”... Han Ji-min’s threatener was Choi Jung-hoon’s stalker—the same person harassed the couple, shocking

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A woman who was fined for threatening and insulting actress Han Ji-min has been identified as the same person who stalked her partner, Jannabi band member Choi Jung-hoon. The revelation that Han and Choi were victimized one after another by the same person has sent shockwaves.

According to a News1 report on the 17th, Person A, who was fined on charges of threatening and insulting Han Ji-min, was also found to be someone who had previously been punished for stalking Choi Jung-hoon. Han’s agency, BH Entertainment, also acknowledged that the perpetrator in both cases was the same person.

On the 16th, Judge Lee Ye-rim of the Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Division 27, sitting as a single-judge panel, sentenced Person A, who had been indicted on charges of threatening and insulting, to a fine of 6 million won.

After Han Ji-min and Choi Jung-hoon’s relationship became public in August 2024, Person A allegedly posted 19 posts containing threats and insults on her social media accounts between September and October of that year, tagging Han and her acquaintances. She was indicted over the posts.

At the time, Person A claimed the couple’s relationship was fake and demanded that Han Ji-min announce their breakup in an article and stop being active on social media. Investigators found that she had even left threatening remarks such as, “I’ll sabotage the movie Han Ji-min is in” and “Shut your mouth.”

The court found that although Han Ji-min had worked hard to maintain a good reputation over many years as an actress whose work is based on public attention, Person A’s crimes had seriously damaged her image.

Even more shocking was that Person A had also persistently stalked Han Ji-min’s partner, Choi Jung-hoon.

In the past, Person A left private comments hundreds of times on a blog run by Choi Jung-hoon himself. The comments reportedly included profanity and demands for private meetings, as well as remarks amounting to death threats and posts and photos that caused sexual humiliation.

She continued her stalking, even going to the vicinity of the building housing Choi Jung-hoon’s agency. An investigation was launched following a complaint by Choi’s side, and interim measures, including a no-contact order to protect the victim, were also imposed.

In that case, Person A was fined 5 million won and ordered to complete a stalking treatment program; the ruling became final.

Person A was thus fined 5 million won for stalking Choi Jung-hoon and 6 million won for threatening and insulting Han Ji-min. The fines in the two cases alone add up to 11 million won.

Meanwhile, Han Ji-min and Choi Jung-hoon officially confirmed their relationship in August 2024. Han, born in 1982, and Choi, born in 1992, drew attention as a couple with a 10-year age gap, with Han the older partner.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.