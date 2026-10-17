Jang Yoon-ju Reveals Unexpected Phobia While Living in London: “I’m Afraid of a Stranger Taking Me Somewhere”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Model Jang Yoon-ju revealed why she prefers buses to taxis and Uber in London.

On the 17th, a video titled “Introducing the YOONJOUR Family’s New Home” was posted on the YouTube channel YOONJOUR.

In the video, Jang Yoon-ju talked about what had changed since moving to London. “I walk a lot. I think I walk 10,000 steps every day. I don’t have a car, so I use public transportation,” she said. “Some people might ask, ‘Why not take Uber or a taxi?’ but I have a bit of a phobia,” she said, explaining, “A stranger driving me somewhere? It’s an irrational fear, but I have it, so the bus is the most comfortable option for me.”

Her eating habits have changed, too. “I buy the ingredients I’ll eat that day on that day. I buy only as much as I need and cook two meals a day at home,” she said. “I used to order delivery food a lot in Korea,” she added. “Eating out in London is a little expensive. I’m not a great cook, but I can make anything if I have salt and pepper,” she said with a laugh.

Jang Yoon-ju also shared how her routine in London has changed, saying that she runs about four days a week and cleans the house twice a week.

Jang Yoon-ju went on to say, “Please show lots of love for our life in London and be fond of us. Right now, I have nothing but our subscribers. Without them, I think I’d be so lonely. I need to stay connected,” asking for continued support.

Jang Yoon-ju said that she moved to London for her studies last December after her husband, Jung Seung-min, was accepted into a master’s program at a graduate school in London.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.