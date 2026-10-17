“Relied on alcohol”: Former AOA member Jimin shares photo of piles of beer cans, then hospital-gown update, prompting concern about her health

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Singer Jimin, formerly of the group AOA, has sparked fans’ concern after sharing an update from a hospital.

Jimin recently posted several photos on her personal account without much explanation.

The photos showed various glimpses of daily life, from heading out with a cap pulled low to enjoying a shopping trip at a store filled with doll-themed decorations.

Among them, it was a photo taken at a hospital that caught fans’ attention. Jimin took a selfie in a hospital gown, looking at the camera.

Her understated look, with no makeup and her hair tied into pigtails, drew attention. She also shared a photo of herself receiving treatment while lying face down on a bed, prompting questions about whether something was wrong with her health.

Medical records shared alongside the photos said Jimin had visited a medical facility for pain in her back and pelvic area. According to the records, she complained that her back pain had worsened since the previous night and reportedly also mentioned a history of injuring her thigh in a fall. However, the precise cause of her current pain and the details of her treatment have not been confirmed.

Another photo showed several beer cans on the floor, drawing interest. Similar-looking brown boots were spotted in that photo and the ones taken at the hospital, prompting further questions about the setting of the posts.

Jimin’s past confession that she had gone through a difficult period when she relied on alcohol is drawing attention again. In June, ahead of her solo album release, she revealed that she had been struggling emotionally to the point that she had to drink every day to fall asleep. She also shared that she cried for a long time after finishing a music video shoot and repeatedly bit her hands because of stress.

Fans who saw this latest update have grown more concerned in light of those past remarks, but it is not known whether the beer cans in the photos are directly related to Jimin’s past drinking or her current health.

Following news of her sudden hospital visit, fans have been leaving comments expressing support and concern and urging her to take good care of her health.

Jimin debuted and performed with the group AOA in 2012, then left the group in 2020. After taking a break from activities for a while, she returned to the entertainment industry in 2022 and continues to work as a solo singer.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.