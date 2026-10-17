Yura and Yang Se-chan Take a Two-Day, One-Night Trip Together... No Wonder There Were Dating Rumors ('Running Man')

[Jeong An-ji, Sportschosun reporter] Yura spoke out about the dating rumors linking her to Yang Se-chan that have been circulating.

Behind-the-scenes footage of a two-day, one-night trip to a valley, set to fuel speculation about a romance between Yura and Yang Se-chan, will be revealed on SBS’s 'Running Man,' airing on Sunday the 18th.

The episode features a race called 'Transfer Stick,' in which the teams—Team Yura and Team Park Cho-rong—repeatedly make choices and switch sides. Yura spoke out about the dating rumors linking her to Yang Se-chan that have been circulating. The full story behind the rumors came to light, along with the revelation that the two had once taken a two-day, one-night trip to a valley together, leaving everyone on set buzzing.

The members bombarded Yura with questions as they tried to get to the bottom of the dating rumors. When she repeatedly explained, “We were that close,” Kim Jong-kook playfully pressed the point, saying, “Se-chan must have been really excited.” Haha, dubbed a “love-line addict,” got so caught up in the story of the two that he complained, “I’m really struggling,” making everyone laugh. The story leaves viewers wondering what might have happened between them.

The members then take on the “Overinvested Survey” mission, guessing the ranking of answers based on a dating survey of unmarried men and women in their 20s and 30s. Their candid views on romance will also be revealed. In response to a survey question about “stress when dating,” the married members made everyone on set burst into laughter by rattling off all sorts of anecdotes while pretending they were about their friends, saying, “Want to hear a story about a friend of mine?”

Next, in response to a survey question asking what goes through your mind when your girlfriend keeps asking, “Am I pretty?”, Kim Jong-kook shouted, “Ah, here we go again,” as his answer. The members jeered, “Are you talking about yourself?” Kim immediately tried to clarify that it wasn’t his own answer, but the members kept teasing him, saying, “It’s too late now,” leaving him flustered.

Meanwhile, in the “Elephant Catch Catch” mission, which is for lunch, the romantic atmosphere quickly turns into a fierce revenge match. The game, popular on social media, was brought to the production team’s attention by Yang Se-chan and Haha themselves. Players blow an elephant whistle, and whoever grabs the straw first bursts a water bag over the head of a member of the opposing team. Yang Se-chan, who formed a team by himself, pressed the opposing team with a stunning performance worthy of a game tipster, while Ji Seok-jin was helplessly drenched by a barrage of water bombs. After getting soaked again and again, Ji Seok-jin finally snapped, “Hey! Keep going! Do this about 30 times!” bringing a burst of laughter. Park Cho-rong, who had been sharing a romantic vibe with Yang Se-chan, also gritted her teeth and switched into “dark side” mode in response to his merciless attacks, firing up her competitive spirit and adding to the laughter, according to reports.

The “Transfer Stick” race, in which even the romantic storyline gets drenched by water bombs, will be featured on 'Running Man,' airing Sunday the 18th at 6:10 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.