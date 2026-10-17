Lee Hyori to Make Special Radio Appearance in Support of Husband Lee Sang-soon After His Health Problems

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Lee Hyori is set to show her strong support for her husband, Lee Sang-soon, by appearing on his radio show. He took more than a month off broadcasting because of health problems.

On the 17th, MBC FM4U’s official social media account announced Lee Hyori’s guest appearance under the title “Intermittent Hyori” on A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon.

“On Tuesday, October 20, we’ll be joined by a ‘real’ member of the A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon family, whom we get to see intermittently(?): ‘Intermittent Hyori,’ Lee Hyori,” the production team announced. “See you on the video stream!”

Lee Hyori is scheduled to join the radio show hosted by her husband, Lee Sang-soon, on the 20th and meet listeners. The appearance is drawing particular attention because it comes just after Lee Sang-soon returned to broadcasting about a month after suspending his shows due to health problems.

Lee Sang-soon previously suffered a sudden bout of ill health during a live radio broadcast on August 26. He came on about 10 minutes before the show ended and said he had rested in MBC’s medical room. He was later diagnosed at a hospital with reduced vagal nerve function and temporarily suspended his broadcasting activities on the advice of medical staff.

At the time, Lee Sang-soon explained on social media, “I suddenly felt unwell and couldn’t host the radio show, so afterward I underwent various tests and consultations. Because of a nervous system symptom called reduced vagal nerve function, medical staff advised me that I needed to rest, so I’ve had to take a break from radio.”

While Lee Sang-soon was away, Jung Jae-hyung, Thomas Cook, Kwon Jin-ah and others filled in as special DJs.

Lee Sang-soon returned to radio on the 1st after taking about a month off. On his return broadcast, he said, “I was away for more than a month, and I feel both sorry to you all and grateful to you. I definitely feel better after resting. My energy has come back since I took a break.”

He also admitted that he had not fully recovered. “I’m not completely better physically, but I wanted to see you all as soon as possible,” he said, adding that he planned to continue broadcasting while getting enough rest to avoid harming his health.

News that Lee Hyori will personally appear on the radio show of her husband, Lee Sang-soon, who is recovering, has drawn attention. Since they will meet just 19 days after her husband returned to broadcasting, expectations are high for Hyori’s steadfast support and the couple’s lively chemistry.

Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon married in 2013. After living on Jeju Island for many years, they moved to Seoul in 2024 and continue their respective broadcasting and music activities.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.