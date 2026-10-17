There Was a Reason Ji Ye-eun and Vata Rushed to Marry: “Thyroid Cancer, and Not Knowing When Death Might Come” (Secretary Jin)

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress Ji Ye-eun opened up about how her values in life changed after battling thyroid cancer.

The SBS variety show “Whatever You Wish, Secretary Jin” aired on the 16th, with broadcaster Ji Suk-jin and Ji Ye-eun appearing as guests. That day, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu volunteered to be the pair’s managers for the day and joined them for their schedule, which included a fan signing and a music festival in Chungju.

As they chatted in the car, the conversation naturally turned to Ji Ye-eun, who is soon to be married.

Lee Seo-jin advised Ji Ye-eun, who is soon to be married, saying that the period from one’s mid-30s through one’s 40s is one’s prime. Ji Ye-eun then talked about what happiness means to her.

She said, “I’m happy when I have work, but I don’t think work is everything.” Ji Suk-jin was impressed, saying she had realized what matters in life earlier than her peers.

Ji Ye-eun said her past experience with illness was what led her to think this way. She explained that when she had gone through a difficult period with no work for a long time, she thought she should live focusing only on work, but her outlook changed after she developed health problems.

Ji Ye-eun opened up, saying, “When I was sick, I felt I had no idea when I might die.” She explained that experiencing firsthand how precious good health is had made her realize the importance of valuing both the life she has now and the happiness of everyday life, rather than focusing solely on work.

Ji Ye-eun had earlier paused her activities for a while last year due to health problems, then returned to the SBS variety show “Running Man” about three weeks later. She also personally revealed that she had undergone surgery for thyroid cancer on the Netflix variety show “Yoo Jae-suk Camp,” released last May.

At the time, Ji Ye-eun said she had been told about the possibility of the cancer spreading and had also heard that a considerable amount of cancer had been found in her. Reflecting on the experience, she expressed gratitude that she is now able to live in good health.

She said she is currently getting regular checkups. After hearing Ji Ye-eun’s story, Lee Seo-jin offered warm words of comfort, saying that some people who experience health problems at a young age go on to pay even more attention to looking after their health.

Ji Suk-jin also recalled how resolute and cheerful Ji Ye-eun had been while she was ill. Those around her had been worried, but what left an impression was that she herself had maintained a positive attitude.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun, who was born in 1994, is set to marry dancer Vata on December 12.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.