“From uncle to husband...” 32-year-old actress marries 73-year-old tycoon and politician in a shock move

Newlyweds Lo Wai-kwok (right) and Yu Zhongxin. Photo: Weibo

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A 32-year-old Hong Kong actress has made headlines after marrying a 73-year-old politician who is 41 years her senior.

The 63-year-old father-in-law is said to be a junior whom the groom had known for 26 years.

According to local media, including HK01, tycoon and politician Lo Wai-kwok, 73, a former head of the Hong Kong Economic Democratic Alliance (a politically oriented group of businesspeople), married Cantonese opera actress Yu Zhongxin, 32, at a golf club in Hong Kong on the 11th. Yu shared wedding photos on her social media on the 13th and thanked her family and friends.

One moment in the released photos that particularly caught people’s attention was Lo Wai-kwok serving tea to his father-in-law, Yu Boreo, 63, at the wedding. The photos showed Yu, a well-known horse-racing commentator who works in Hong Kong, beaming as he received tea from his son-in-law, who is 10 years his senior.

Yu Boreo and Lo Wai-kwok are said to have known each other for 26 years. Both are passionate about horses, and Yu introduced his daughter Yu Zhongxin to horse riding when she was young. Yu Zhongxin was also interested in riding and show jumping, and studied veterinary medicine before working as a veterinarian.

Lo Wai-kwok and Yu Zhongxin’s connection also goes back several decades. They first met when Yu Zhongxin was in elementary school. At the time, Lo attended a traditional performing arts competition with his wife, and Yu was the young contestant who won an award onstage. Yu later called him “Uncle Lo,” and they remained acquainted for many years.

The two also performed together on the Cantonese opera stage. In 2018, they even played lovers in a production. There was a scene in which Lo Wai-kwok called Yu Zhongxin “darling”—and now it has come true in real life.

Lo Wai-kwok’s wife died of heart disease in August 2021, and their relationship developed rapidly after Yu Zhongxin comforted him as he grieved.

It took relatively little time for the two to decide to marry after becoming a couple.

Lo Wai-kwok went public with their relationship in May, saying they shared interests such as traditional performing arts and playing musical instruments. At the time, he said, in effect, that it was not easy to meet someone who understood one’s feelings, and that other factors, including the age gap, were secondary.

Yu Zhongxin’s father, Yu Boreo, also said he did not oppose his daughter’s marriage. He reportedly said he believed she had made the decision after giving it serious thought, and described Lo Wai-kwok as a warm-hearted person.

Netizens have expressed mixed reactions, including: “Remarrying five years after being widowed?” “Going public with their relationship in May and getting married in October—isn’t that too hasty?” “Age is just a number when it comes to love,” and “They look alike.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

The groom, Lo Wai-kwok (center), serves tea to his father-in-law, Yu Boreo (left), at their wedding. Photo: Weibo

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.