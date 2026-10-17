Park Joon-hyung’s eyes widen at a 14-year-old riding a 17-million-won bike: “Is that your bike?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Park Joon-hyung was surprised when he encountered a 14-year-old student riding a 17-million-won bicycle.

On the 16th, the YouTube channel “Wassup Man – What, Friend?” featured Park Joon-hyung visiting the Han River.

In the video, while on his way to an interview, Park Joon-hyung met a 14-year-old boy who said he was a fan.

Park Joon-hyung asked, “What do teenagers do at the Han River?” The boy replied, “We take pictures, post them on social media, eat good food and hang out.”

That was when Park Joon-hyung’s attention was drawn to the boy’s bicycle. He asked, “Isn’t that an expensive bike?” The boy replied, “It cost 17 million won,” leaving him surprised. It added to the surprise when they learned that the bike belonging to the friend with him was also in the high 8-million-won range.

Surprised by the prices of the two bikes, Park Joon-hyung asked, “So you’re carrying around 25 million won worth of bikes right now?” and then, “Is that your bike?” The boy explained, “It’s my bike,” adding, “I saved up money, and my parents helped out too.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.