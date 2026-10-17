'Health scare' rumors around Kim Hye-ja: Why she returned after nine years despite turning down the role, saying, “I want to take a break from acting”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Hye-ja is facing health scare rumors ahead of her return to the big screen after nine years. Now, the story has emerged that she initially turned down the project because she wanted to take a break, drawing fresh attention.

A video featuring the stars of the film “Still Radiant”—lead actress Kim Hye-ja and actors Park Seo-kyung and Choi Ju-eun—was released on the YouTube channel MMTG on the 15th.

Asked why she was returning to the big screen after nine years, Kim Hye-ja confessed that she had initially hesitated to take the role.

“It’s so hard to cast me, you know. I hadn’t done it because it was difficult, and I was going to turn it down because I was scared, but...” she said, revealing how daunting it felt to appear in a film.

She added, “Our director wrote me a long letter. He told me not to be scared, and just to do it the way I know how and be myself.” She said director Song Il-gon’s heartfelt persuasion changed her mind.

Kim Hye-ja reportedly did not make an easy decision to appear in the film. At a press screening for “Still Radiant” held on the 15th at Megabox COEX in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, director Song Il-gon said that casting her had been a difficult process.

Director Song said Kim Hye-ja had wanted to take a break from acting after her last drama, “More Beautiful Than Heaven.” He explained that she had told him, “I want to stay still, like a wildflower in front of my house.”

He added that although Kim was determined not to take on more projects, he believed that the irreplaceable energy and sensitivity unique to her could still deeply resonate with audiences.

Song continued trying to persuade her over a long period, writing her a lengthy letter and visiting her in person several times to share meals. Rather than simply asking her to appear in the film, he focused on explaining why she, specifically, had to be in it.

In the end, Kim changed her mind and immersed herself in the film, practicing countless times even before filming began—from her lines and every comma to each glance. Song recalled being moved by how intensely the veteran actress prepared.

The revelation that Kim Hye-ja had said she wanted to take a break from acting has drawn even more attention amid recent concerns about her health.

Kim attended the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival on the 6th, but was caught coughing several times on the red carpet and receiving support from those around her, prompting health scare rumors. At the time, a film industry official dismissed concerns about her health, saying she merely had symptoms of a common cold.

But concerns continued after she abruptly missed the stage greeting before the press screening of “Still Radiant,” scheduled for the 15th. Director Song said that Kim could not attend because of a cold, and explained that even though she was feeling unwell, she had tried to come to the venue, even if she had to be supported. Instead, Kim conveyed her affection for the film and her gratitude to the audience in a letter she wrote herself.

Given that she wanted an extended break and even spoke of her fear of taking on a new project, attention is also turning to how Kim Hye-ja will continue her acting career.

Meanwhile, “Still Radiant,” Kim Hye-ja’s first film in nine years, tells the story of Soon-ok, who reunites after 60 years with her closest friend, with whom she shared the brightest period of her life. The film opens on the 21st.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.