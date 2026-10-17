“In Bad Shape”: Jang Yoon-jung and Do Kyung-wan Rescue Kittens Trapped in a Narrow Gap

[Jeong An-ji, Sportschosun] Jang Yoon-jung and Do Kyung-wan personally stepped in to rescue kittens trapped between walls.

On the 17th, a video titled “One Day, a Cat Fell into Our Yard” was posted on the YouTube channel Dojang TV.

In the video, Jang Yoon-jung described what happened: “I kept hearing kittens crying from the wall around the office. I went to look and found kittens between the walls.”

The two cats were trapped in a narrow gap barely a handspan wide. Jang worried, saying, “I don’t think their mother hid them there; it looks like the kittens fell in. I don’t know how many days they’ve been trapped, but they’re in really bad shape.”

She explained why she and Do Kyung-wan went out to rescue the cats themselves: “I called around to ask for help with the rescue, but everyone said they couldn’t help. Some people even asked for an outrageous amount of money. I didn’t trust what they would do with the cats afterward.”

Do Kyung-wan lured the cats with Churu and managed to rescue one. But the other was hiding in a corner, and they couldn’t get it out. As it grew dark, they decided to try again the next day.

They took the first rescued kitten to an animal hospital. The examination showed that it was about a month and a half old and, fortunately, in good health.

Jang said, “If I bring a pet home on impulse just because I feel attached to it, I might not be able to take responsibility for it, and things could become even more difficult. So I’ll think it through carefully.” She added, “I’ll talk it over with the people at the office, and if it’s too much for us, I’ll make sure we see this through, including finding the kitten a good home.”

The story of the remaining kitten, which they have yet to rescue, will be shared in the next video.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.