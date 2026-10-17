Kim Yoo-jung flustered after even having drinks with Yoo Byung-jae: “I don’t remember”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Yoo-jung was flustered because she couldn’t remember having drinks with TV personality Yoo Byung-jae in the past.

In a video released on the 16th on the YouTube channel “It’s true I came to promote, but…,” Kim Yoo-jung appeared with actor Park Jin-young and chatted with Yoo Byung-jae and Jonathan about various topics.

That day, Kim Yoo-jung wrote on her application to appear that she wanted to meet the two of them in person. She then brought up an anecdote about once spotting Jonathan by chance.

Kim Yoo-jung explained, “I went to watch a game, and Jonathan was sitting behind me. I was happy to see him and kept looking at him, but I didn’t say hello because I thought he might feel uncomfortable if I acted like I knew him in a crowded place.”

Yoo Byung-jae, who had been listening, revealed an unexpected fact. He said, “I even had beer with Kim Yoo-jung,” surprising everyone. Kim Yoo-jung, who didn’t remember it, was startled and repeatedly apologized.

Yoo Byung-jae explained that they had drinks together after an event related to the Netflix series “Chicken Nugget.” He emphasized, “Was I that forgettable? It wasn’t even a large gathering. There were about six or seven people, including the lead actors,” drawing laughter.

When Kim Yoo-jung asked whether he had a beard at the time, Yoo Byung-jae joked, “I was a bit bigger then than I am now, so people didn’t recognize me very well.”

Even afterward, Kim Yoo-jung couldn’t hide her embarrassment. She repeatedly apologized, saying, “I was out of it,” and Yoo Byung-jae reminded her that he had even been the event’s MC in the past.

Kim Yoo-jung belatedly recalled what had happened and explained, “I meant that we’d never met officially,” but Yoo Byung-jae retorted, “Didn’t we do an event together, too?” prompting laughter throughout the room.

Meanwhile, Kim Yoo-jung and Park Jin-young worked together on the new work “100 Days of Lies.” Set in Gyeongseong during the Japanese colonial period, it is a spy romance that unfolds as pickpocket Lee Ga-gyeong becomes entangled with Sato Hideo, an interpreter for the Japanese Government-General of Korea.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.