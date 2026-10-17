39-year-old Victoria shows off defined abs in white crop top, flaunting a daring, age-defying look

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Victoria, formerly of girl group f(x), shared an update, showing off daring fashion and a toned figure.

On the 17th, Victoria posted several photos on her social media with the caption “Moments from ‘Elevation’” (moments from Elevation).

The photos show Victoria on the set of the music video for her new track “Elevation.” She caught the eye in a white sleeveless crop top paired with short denim shorts. Her slim waist, defined abs and long, slender legs stood out, as she exuded a healthy allure.

In another photo, she gazed at the camera with an intense look, wearing a voluminous fur jacket. She pulled off a range of styles, from a short bob to naturally flowing hair, creating a different vibe from her girl-group days.

Born in 1987 and turning 39 this year, Victoria is drawing attention with her age-defying looks and exceptional self-care.

Meanwhile, Victoria debuted as the leader of f(x) in 2009 and won fans over with numerous hit songs, including “La Cha Ta,” “NU ABO,” “Electric Shock” and “Rum Pum Pum Pum.” She later shifted her activities to China, where she worked as a singer and actress, and her exclusive contract with SM Entertainment ended in 2021.

Recently, she has also been stepping up her music activities in China. On the 16th, she released her new EP “Primary Color (TRUE COLOR),” featuring three tracks in total, including “Elevation,” “Radar” and “Cheeky Freaky.” The release of the “Elevation” music video, featuring a powerful performance for the first time in a while, has drawn fans’ attention.

Victoria has also continued to make her presence felt in China, expanding her activities into acting and fashion.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.