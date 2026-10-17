As if shrugging off the manipulation controversy, ‘I Live Alone’ dominates with a 3.8% rating among viewers aged 20–54—has it overcome viewers’ distrust?

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] MBC variety show ‘I Live Alone’ has once again been swept up in a manipulation controversy surrounding Jeon Hyun-moo’s impromptu trip to Kazakhstan, but its ratings were largely unaffected. In fact, its ratings rose from the previous week, keeping it in first place among Friday variety shows.

According to ratings company Nielsen Korea on the 17th, the previous day’s broadcast of MBC’s ‘I Live Alone’ recorded a 5.9% rating among households in the Seoul metropolitan area. That was up 0.7 percentage points from the 5.2% recorded by the episode aired on the 9th, putting it in first place among Friday variety shows.

The 20–54 demographic rating, a key indicator of a channel’s competitiveness, also came in at 3.8%, placing the show first among Friday variety programs. That was up 0.6 percentage points from 3.2% the previous week.

The result is particularly notable because additional allegations of manipulation related to Jeon Hyun-moo’s impromptu trip were reported on the morning of the broadcast, reigniting the controversy.

Earlier, on the 16th, the Chosun Ilbo reported, citing materials submitted by Incheon International Airport Corporation to the office of People Power Party lawmaker Kim Eun-hye, that the production team of ‘I Live Alone’ had drawn up a detailed filming scenario ahead of Jeon Hyun-moo’s trip to Kazakhstan.

According to the documents made public, the production team specified Jeon Hyun-moo’s flight to Kazakhstan and departure schedule, among other details, when it requested filming permission at Incheon Airport on July 22. The accompanying scenario also outlined how Jeon considered various destinations, contacted Koo Sung-hwan and Lee Joo-seung, and then decided to go to Kazakhstan.

Similar scenes appeared in the actual broadcast, prompting renewed suspicions that a trip planned in advance had been portrayed as spontaneous.

In response, the ‘I Live Alone’ production team explained that the material was not an actual script, but an outline using hypothetical situations as examples to obtain permission to film at the airport. It also stressed that Jeon Hyun-moo had never seen the outline and had not known its contents in advance.

The production team had also previously denied allegations of tourism-related sponsorship, saying it had received neither filming support nor sponsorship.

Although controversy over the program’s authenticity continues, it appears that at least this broadcast did not lead to a ratings decline.

Meanwhile, that day’s broadcast featured the daily lives of actors Koo Sung-hwan and Seo Beom-jun. Koo went on a food-focused motorcycle ride with Park Tae-hwan, a fellow motorcycle license test-taker who is 26 years his junior. Koo also took on the third bungee jump of his life. After successfully leaping from a dizzying height, he admitted, “Actually, I jumped by mistake,” drawing laughs. The scene reached a peak rating of 6.8%, becoming the broadcast’s “best minute.”

Seo Beom-jun went on a bread pilgrimage to Daejeon, the “city of bread.” He rode a bus dedicated to bakery tours and visited famous bakeries, showing his extraordinary love of bread and adding to the fun.

After ‘I Live Alone’ featured actor Kim Min’s daily life on the 2nd and recorded a 6.3% rating in the Seoul metropolitan area and a peak rating of 8.4%, it once again held on to the top spot among Friday variety shows.

Still, separate from its ratings performance, questions about authenticity—the core of observational variety shows—remain. Attention is now on whether ‘I Live Alone,’ which has maintained viewers’ interest despite further revelations, can resolve the controversy and regain their trust.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.