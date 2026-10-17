Ryu Yi-seo, ‘Jun Jin♥,’ speaks out for the first time after revealing her miscarriage: “So grateful for the support and prayers”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Ryu Yi-seo, wife of Shinhwa member Jun Jin, thanked those who sent her support and prayers after she shared the news of her miscarriage.

On the 17th, Ryu Yi-seo expressed her gratitude for the many people’s prayers on social media, saying, “I’m truly, truly grateful for your words of support and prayers.”

She added, “We’ll keep praying for you all, too. Let’s all stay strong.”

Earlier, Ryu Yi-seo revealed on her YouTube channel on the 16th that she had become pregnant through IVF but had sadly suffered a miscarriage.

Ryu Yi-seo opened up: “We saw the baby on the ultrasound and spent each day feeling grateful, but the baby was growing a little slowly, so we kept monitoring the situation. Sadly, we received the news that I had miscarried.” She continued, “I’m so grateful to our baby, who came to us even for a short time and brought us such great happiness.”

Although Ryu Yi-seo has been through a difficult time, she also expressed her determination to try to become pregnant again. She said, “I’ll have my eggs retrieved again next time, so it’ll take a little more time.”

Meanwhile, Ryu Yi-seo and Jun Jin married in 2020. Ryu Yi-seo has recently been receiving a lot of support after sharing on her YouTube channel the process of preparing for IVF treatment with Jun Jin.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.