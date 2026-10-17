Park Bo-gum has a boyish face but a grown man's body... ‘Surprise’ reveal of his muscular back

[Park Aram, reporter for Sportschosun] Actor Park Bo-gum drew attention after revealing his toned upper body. Fans were drawn to a side of him that differs from his usual gentle, polished image.

On the 16th, Park Bo-gum shared updates from his life by posting several photos on his personal account. The photos showed everything from him showcasing different styles while attending overseas engagements to natural moments from his everyday life.

What particularly caught the eye was a rear view of Park Bo-gum styling his hair without a shirt on. Photographed in a place with an expansive view, he showed off his broad shoulders and defined back muscles. His trim, toned physique stood out, revealing an appeal distinct from his usual gentle aura.

Park Bo-gum has previously shared glimpses of how he maintains himself through regular exercise. More recently, he also gave an update about enjoying running, showing that he keeps up with exercise even amid a busy schedule.

His candid remarks about changes in his physique are also drawing renewed attention. On a KBS 2TV program that aired last month, Park Bo-gum put back on an outfit he had worn while filming the drama 'Moonlight Drawn by Clouds' 10 years ago. At the time, he smiled as he remarked that he had gained weight compared with before.

Park Bo-gum previously said that he weighed 65 kg while filming 'Moonlight Drawn by Clouds' but later gained weight, reaching 76 kg. Although his weight changed by about 11 kg, the recently released photos drew attention to his toned physique.

Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum is set to meet audiences in November with the film 'Canvas of Blood,' which is scheduled to be released then. Centered on a painting depicting an ideal landscape in a dream, the film tells the story of the brothers Suyang and Anpyeong, and stars Park Bo-gum, Kim Nam-gil, Lee Hyun-wook and others. He is also set to appear in director Kim Han-min's upcoming film 'The Sword: The Sword of Godumakhan.'

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.