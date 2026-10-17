Jo Hye-ryeon is now ‘skin and bones’ after losing 8 kg... ‘Current weight: 52.8 kg. Goal: 49 kg’

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Jo Hye-ryeon drew attention after revealing how her appearance has changed through dieting.

Jo Hye-ryeon recently posted several photos of her current look on her personal account. She revealed her weight, writing, “My current weight: 52.8 kg.”

In the photos, Jo Hye-ryeon is taking selfies after having her makeup done. Wearing an outfit with eye-catching sparkling details, she drew attention with a sharper jawline and slimmer arms than before. Her prominent collarbones also highlighted how weight loss had changed her appearance.

Along with the photos, Jo Hye-ryeon expressed her satisfaction with the caption, “At my most beautiful right now.” People who saw the photos were surprised by her changed appearance and left supportive comments.

When an acquaintance remarked that she had gotten slimmer, Jo Hye-ryeon replied, “Right? I’m going to try to hit 49 kg.” She revealed her goal weight instead of stopping at saying she was happy with her current weight, prompting interest in how she might change further.

Jo Hye-ryeon previously said she had lost about 8 kg by combining exercise with dietary management. Last July, she said on her YouTube channel “Jo Hye-ryeon: Jo Hye-ryeon” that she had lost weight while doing theater and exercising, and had maintained her lower weight for around four to five months.

She also changed her eating habits during the diet. She reportedly avoided snacks and alcohol, focused her diet on protein, and continued managing her physique through regular exercise. Appearing on a radio program, she also shared the efforts she had made, including doing intense cardio workouts at home and cutting back on flour-based foods.

More recently, she has also shared aspects of her usual routine through her YouTube content, such as eating dinner earlier.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.