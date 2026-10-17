Singer HYNN’s performance halted after host barges onstage, sparking controversy... microphone snatched away during politician’s introduction

Photo: YouTube Sinhodeung TV

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer HYNN (Park Hye-won) faced an unexpected situation when a host barged onto the stage and interrupted her performance during a local festival.

At the opening ceremony performance of the 21st Sunchang Jangryu Festival, held in Sunchang, North Jeolla Province, on the 15th, HYNN gave a passionate performance of “Practice Being the Protagonist.”

But immediately after the song ended, the host came up onstage and abruptly stopped the performance.

The host said, “The reason I came up onstage is that there’s one incredible fan here. That person will come up, say hello, and say a few words to the audience, and afterward I’ll enjoy listening to HYNN’s song.”

Taken aback by the sudden turn of events, HYNN moved to one side of the stage, and the host immediately introduced Kim Min-seok, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK). HYNN then made a gesture that seemed to yield the stage and hurried off.

Taking the microphone, Kim Min-seok said, “This festival has become a preliminary global festival. Congratulations. I hope you stay healthy and have an enjoyable time,” then left the stage.

Only then did the host call HYNN back onstage. Amid the confusion, with no apparent coordination between those involved, HYNN returned to the stage and the performance resumed only with difficulty.

After footage of the incident was released, some netizens criticized the way it was handled, saying, “There’s absolutely no respect for the singer” and “It’s heartbreaking to see her leave the stage.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.