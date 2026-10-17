Yano Shiho gets a headache-inducing surprise... Her ‘future son-in-law’ Yuto has female friends

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Model Yano Shiho set out with her daughter Choo Sa-rang’s longtime friend Yuto to pick out a birthday present.

On the 16th, a video titled “Future Son-in-Law Yuto and Sarang’s Gift Operation (feat. Bouquet & Handwritten Letter)” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “Yano Shiho.”

In the video, Yano Shiho decided to prepare a gift with Yuto ahead of Choo Sa-rang’s birthday. She couldn’t hide her excitement as she said Yuto had been the one to suggest they go shopping together. She was touched by how thoughtful Yuto was to want to pick out a birthday present for Choo Sa-rang himself.

Yuto recalled how Choo Sa-rang had given him a present and a letter for his birthday, and said he wanted to return the favor this time. The two set out shopping, discussing what kind of present would be good for Choo Sa-rang.

The options were a camera and perfume. Yano Shiho said Choo Sa-rang had been upset after losing a vintage camera she treasured, and suggested looking for a similar one. She then asked Yuto, who is the same age as Choo Sa-rang, what he was interested in these days. Yuto replied, “Perfume.”

The two first went to look at cameras. They couldn’t find anything they liked despite looking around the store, and eventually changed course and decided to give her perfume.

As they moved around looking for a present, the production crew asked Yuto whether he had ever given a present to any female friends other than Choo Sa-rang. Yuto replied, “I have, actually,” and Yano Shiho immediately became curious about who it was.

Yuto said, “Well, it wasn’t just female friends back then. There were three male friends and three female friends, so the idea came up to buy something like bracelets.”

But Yano Shiho’s questions didn’t stop there. She pressed him again: “So it was a group that Sarang wasn’t part of, right? What country are they from?” Yuto explained, “The group came together when I went to the UK,” adding that they were friends he had met at summer school at the time. The girl in question is reportedly from Greece.

After that, the two returned their focus to choosing a present for Choo Sa-rang. They compared several products at a perfume store before deciding on a gift, and also put together a bouquet at a flower shop. Yuto looked not only at the colors of the flowers but also at their meanings, searching for ones that suited Choo Sa-rang.

Yuto specifically mentioned the meanings of hope and perseverance associated with red gerberas, saying he wanted to show his support for Choo Sa-rang as she continues her broadcasting activities with dedication. Yano Shiho was impressed, calling it romantic.

The final part of preparing the gift was a handwritten letter. Yuto wrote in English, in his own hand, what he wanted to say to Choo Sa-rang, who had been his friend for a long time, since childhood. He recalled the years they had grown up together and expressed his hope that they would continue striving toward their own goals.

Choo Sa-rang is the daughter of TV personality Choo Sung-hoon, a former mixed martial arts fighter, and Japanese model Yano Shiho. Yuto is known as a childhood friend who has been close to Choo Sa-rang since they appeared on the KBS2 variety show “The Return of Superman.” Yano Shiho has shown such particular affection for Yuto, whose family has been doctors for 15 generations, that she calls him her “future son-in-law.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.