Park Si-eun’s husband Jin Tae-hyun ultimately withdraws from marathon despite battling on after an IV drip: “If you fail, it’s all excuses”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jin Tae-hyun expressed disappointment as he announced that he had withdrawn from a marathon because of health problems.

On the 17th, Jin Tae-hyun posted several photos on his social media along with the message, “Swollen throat, cough, runny nose. I forced myself to run, but as expected, if you fail, it’s all excuses and rationalizations. Get a grip.”

The photos showed Jin Tae-hyun taking part in a marathon. Wearing a black sleeveless running top and sunglasses, he was taking a break and drinking water at the event.

Jin Tae-hyun explained what happened, saying, “I realized once again how much I fall short, wisely slowed my pace, and ran for my health,” and, “10 km with the bros, then an 11 km jog and a half-marathon run.”

He added, “100 points for not overdoing it. Withdrew from the 2026 Gyeongju Marathon,” revealing that he had not completed the race he had originally set as his goal.

In particular, Jin Tae-hyun steeled himself to try again after recovering, saying, “I couldn’t even maintain my target pace for 10 km. Let’s start again. Let’s start again once I’ve fully recovered.”

He also expressed his love for his wife, Park Si-eun. “I love my wife for cheering me on. And our Ji-hye, too,” he said, expressing his gratitude to his family. He also thanked the fellow runners who ran with him and the acquaintances who looked after him, adding, “I’m grateful to you all. I love you.”

Netizens who saw the post responded, “Health comes before finishing the race,” “Choosing not to overdo it was the right decision,” and “I hope you focus on recovering first.”

Earlier, Jin Tae-hyun revealed that he had received IV treatment for acute pharyngitis on the 16th. He said, “Acute pharyngitis hit me this Monday, and I had to go through a forced tapering period,” explaining that it had disrupted his training.

He added, “The pain was 90% gone this morning,” but said, “If I’m not feeling at least 90% tomorrow, I’m going to withdraw right away.” He ultimately took part in the event but decided to withdraw after feeling unwell and being unable to maintain his target pace.

Jin Tae-hyun married actor Park Si-eun in 2015. The couple adopted a daughter who was a college student in 2019, and in 2022 they endured the heartbreak of losing their second daughter before she was born.

Since then, Jin Tae-hyun has shared how he regularly takes care of his health through marathons and running. He has shown a particular passion for running by taking part in various marathons.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.