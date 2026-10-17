Lee Gyu-han Once Said, “No Wedding, No Kids”... But His Views on Marriage Changed After Meeting Solbi

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Lee Gyu-han is set to marry singer and painter Solbi, and a segment from a past TV appearance in which he candidly shared his thoughts on weddings and having children is drawing attention again.

Solbi’s agency, Jian Castle, said on the 15th that the two had recently met with both families and discussed their plans to marry, and that they are set to hold their wedding next April. The ceremony will be held privately, with only family, relatives and close friends in attendance.

The two first met last year on KBS 2TV’s dating reality show “Pursuing Old Encounters.” They showed interest in each other at the time, later became a couple and are now preparing to take the next step by getting married.

As the news spread, a past broadcast in which Lee Gyu-han candidly shared his thoughts on marriage also drew interest.

On Channel A’s variety show “Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class,” which aired on the 8th, Lee Gyu-han opened up about his feelings on marriage while talking with a friend of 25 years. When his friend, who was sharing a meal Lee had cooked himself, asked whether he was interested in dating, Lee replied, “If I meet someone nice. I’m always open to it,” but added, “But, for starters, I really don’t want to have a wedding ceremony.”

When his friend asked whether he didn’t think he should have a wedding, Lee Gyu-han confessed, “The word ‘groom’ felt farther removed from me than any other word in the world. I’ve filmed wedding scenes in dramas, haven’t I? It felt so awkward, and I found it unbearable to enter as the groom and walk down the aisle.”

He was concerned not only about the prospect of marriage itself but also about having children. Lee Gyu-han said, “At my age, shouldn’t I think about the future when I meet someone? But my conditions are, ‘Would you have a wedding ceremony? Would you have children?’ How many people would accept it if, when we’d just met for the first time, I said, ‘I won’t have a wedding ceremony, and I won’t have children’?”

When his friend asked if he disliked children, Lee thought back to his own childhood. He opened up, saying, “It’s not that I dislike them. When I was young, I was always alone, wasn’t I? There weren’t many adults who looked after me. Now that I’m an adult, I don’t think I could do that for a child. When I see child actors on set, they’re so adorable, but I don’t know how to act around them. I worry a lot that I might find even my own child difficult to handle if I had one.”

Watching the video in the studio, Lee Gyu-han also talked about growing up with his mother. “Actually, I grew up with just my mother. Even when I was young, I never told my friends about that,” he said, sharing family details he had not found it easy to talk about before.

In particular, the feelings he had at his older sister’s wedding had remained a source of deep concern for Lee Gyu-han. He teared up as he said, “My sister got married late, and I sat beside my mother in the parents’ seats. I thought, ‘If I get married, who will be there beside Mom?’”

He added, “I don’t want to see my mother sitting there alone.” Imagining his mother having to sit by herself at his wedding, he revealed his conflicted feelings.

Lee Gyu-han, who had been cautious about weddings and having children, seems to have changed his mind as he prepares to start a new chapter with Solbi.

Solbi debuted in 2006 as a member of the co-ed group Typhoon and worked as a singer and TV personality, later expanding her career into painting.

Lee Gyu-han began acting in the 1996 KBS 2TV teen drama “Start” and has appeared in numerous productions, including “My Lovely Sam Soon,” “Que Sera, Sera,” “Rich Family’s Son” and “The Judge from Hell.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.