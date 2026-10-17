VATA reveals the real reason he decided to marry ♥Ji Ye-eun: “I didn’t need to wear a mask” (Omniscient Interfering View)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Dancer VATA openly showed his affection for his bride-to-be, Ji Ye-eun, whom he is set to marry in December, proudly embracing his role as a doting groom-to-be.

On the 17th, the production team of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s Omniscient Interfering View released a preview titled “We Dem Boyz’s VATA Shows Off His Cooking Skills; A Day in the Life of VATA, a Groom-to-Be Who’s So Fond of Ji Ye-eun.”

In the video, VATA showed off his cooking skills as he made cabbage pancakes and pasta. “I recently started learning to cook so I could make food for Ye-eun,” he said. “I learned to make pasta, sweet pumpkin, eggs in hell and salad—all for Ye-eun,” he added, expressing his affection for his bride-to-be. He then laughed and said, “I really like the feeling of someone eating food I’ve made.”

VATA went on to say, “Ye-eun loves Chungju so much, so I went there. That makes me so happy,” mentioning Chungju, where his parents live. “Ye-eun loves my parents’ house so much that she’s the one who suggests going to Chungju first,” he said. “There’s a room with loess walls, and she likes it like a hideout,” he added with a laugh.

VATA smiled broadly as he recalled Ji Ye-eun wearing matching outfits with his niece or nephew and going for a walk together. “It really felt like family then. I love that Ye-eun likes my family, and that my family really likes Ye-eun too,” he said.

Asked how he first met Ji Ye-eun, VATA said, “We briefly crossed paths at Gabi’s birthday party, and later became a couple after attending the same church.”

Hong Hyun-hee asked, “I heard you proposed with a Tiffany ring.” VATA said, “I proposed at Ye-eun’s house, and I was so nervous,” recalling the moment. Asked why he decided to marry her, he said, “Ye-eun loved me just as I am.” He added, “Because I’d spent a lot of time in social settings, I often wore a mask and acted hypocritically. But Ye-eun looked at me just as I am, without that façade. She’s the person who helped me understand what love is. I felt warmth in that.”

Ji Ye-eun, born in 1994, began publicly dating fellow dancer VATA, who is the same age, last April. The two are set to marry on December 12.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.