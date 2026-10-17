Mina reveals why she and her 17-years-younger husband Ryu Phillip are living apart between Korea and the US: “I can’t leave my babies, who are like my children”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Ryu Phillip has left his wife Mina, who is 17 years his senior, and gone to the US alone, where he has even started a part-time job. Meanwhile, Mina, who stayed in Korea, previously revealed why she did not accompany him to the US, and her explanation is being revisited.

About a week ago, Mina posted a video of herself dancing with her younger sister Nikita on social media, along with the caption, “Dancing with my younger sister instead of my husband, who went to the US.”

At the time, Mina mentioned that she and her husband were living apart, saying, “It’s been more than a month since my husband went to the US. There must be many people wondering about it, since there have been so many articles today.”

She went on to explain, “I have five cats and one dog, little ones who are like my children, so I can’t go far away for a long time.”

As questions continued about her husband’s move to the US, Mina had directly revealed that she was staying in Korea to care for her pets.

Earlier, on the 28th of last month, Ryu Phillip shared through the YouTube channel FeelMe Couple that he was living apart from his wife in Atlanta, Georgia, in the US.

At the time, he said, “I’ve been under a lot of stress recently. I came to the US suddenly because of concerns about an unstable future,” adding, “I’m going to try to make a lot of decisions here.”

He also explained that he had packed two months’ worth of clothes and expressed his regret toward Mina, saying, “I feel so sorry for my wife.”

Since starting life in the US, Ryu Phillip has shared glimpses of his daily life there, including saying that he gained 7 kg while living apart from his wife. In particular, in a YouTube video posted on the 16th, he shared that he had found a job at a local restaurant and started working part-time. He said, “I’ve started earning money,” and explained that he was learning to work as a cashier, handling payments and taking orders at the restaurant.

He shared footage of himself speaking with customers in English and taking their orders, but was also flustered by how quickly they spoke. Later, he opened up about the difficulties of adjusting to life in the US, calling it “a day when I developed a fear of speaking English.”

Mina and Ryu Phillip began dating publicly in 2015 and married in 2018. They are one of the entertainment industry’s best-known couples with an older wife and younger husband, having overcome a 17-year age gap, and have shared their daily lives and connected with fans through the YouTube channel FeelMe Couple.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.