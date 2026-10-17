Jung Hyung-don, Han Yura’s husband, opens up after his daughters completed five years of study in Hawaii: “Making up for childhood deprivation through my children”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Jung Hyung-don and his wife, Han Yura, have ended their five-year stay in Hawaii and returned to Korea. Looking back on the time he spent traveling between Korea and the United States for his family’s life in Hawaii, Jung Hyung-don opened up about how he truly felt.

Recently, Han Yura posted a video on her YouTube channel titled “How We’re Wrapping Up Our Life in Hawaii.” It showed the family’s final days before leaving Hawaii, where they had lived for five years, as well as a conversation between Jung Hyung-don and his wife.

That day, Han Yura asked Jung Hyung-don, “How does it feel to return home in triumph after five years of living as an ‘eagle dad’?” Jung joked, “Let’s take the ‘gold’ out of that.”

Jung Hyung-don then comforted his wife, saying, “You’ve been through so much. Really, for five years.” Han Yura replied, “Out of the four people in our family, nobody had an easy time, so I can’t really take credit for it.”

Han Yura gave their five years in Hawaii a score of 4.2 out of 5. “There’s so much I wish I’d done differently. I could have made better use of the time I had to enjoy and experience Hawaii, but there were times when I didn’t,” she admitted. She added, “I think I only started getting my act together when I had about a year left before we were due to return,” expressing her regret.

Han Yura asked Jung Hyung-don, “Honey, was it worth it for you, too, after all those trips back and forth? You worked so hard for five years.”

Jung Hyung-don replied, “Above all, I was the one who wanted to study abroad in the first place. I think the deprivation I felt as a child is resurfacing. So I have this desire to make up for it, even through my children.” He added, “In a way, it’s my own selfish desire,” honestly sharing his feelings about his children studying in Hawaii.

Later, Jung Hyung-don accompanied his two daughters on their last day of school and said, “Dad will take you to school on your last day.” The family spent their final days in Hawaii reminiscing about the time they had shared there.

Han Yura could not hide her mixed feelings even on the day they returned to Korea. “I’d wanted to go back to Korea every day and had been counting down to it since last year, but now that the day is actually here, I feel strange and sad,” she said.

She added, “I want to go back to Korea, but I feel like I’ll miss Hawaii as soon as I get there,” expressing her sadness at leaving a place she had grown attached to over five years.

On the morning of their last day, Han Yura went to a café she liked for coffee, then packed up and brought their life in Hawaii to a close.

Jung Hyung-don married Han Yura, a former TV writer, in 2009, and they welcomed twin daughters in 2012. Han Yura had been living in Hawaii for their daughters’ education, while Jung Hyung-don continued working in Korean broadcasting and spent time with his family by traveling between Korea and Hawaii.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.