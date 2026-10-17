“♥Who is the woman sitting so close to Jung Suk-won?”... Baek Ji-young personally clears up a misunderstanding about her friend of 27 years

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Baek Ji-young cleared up a misunderstanding about Lee Won-mi, her close friend of 27 years, whose proximity to Baek’s husband, Jung Suk-won, during a past golf shoot some viewers misinterpreted.

On the 17th, a video titled “Baek Ji-young’s lifetime-best marinated crab restaurant, where she gave up dieting to eat in-season soy-marinated crabs packed with meat” was posted on the YouTube channel “Baek Ji-young Baek Z Young.”

In the video, Baek Ji-young visited a popular marinated crab restaurant with her husband, Jung Suk-won, and her longtime close friend, dancer Lee Won-mi. Baek told Lee, “Link arms with Jung Suk-won,” and Lee linked arms with him.

Baek Ji-young went on to recall the reaction at the time: “When we were filming golf, Won-mi was sitting really close beside Seok-won, and I heard that a few people misunderstood that,” adding, “Why is that woman sitting like that next to someone else’s husband?”

When Baek Ji-young said, “You’re even linking arms now,” Lee Won-mi leaned on Jung Suk-won’s arm, drawing laughs.

“We’re the kind of friends who even link arms,” Baek Ji-young said, emphasizing their unusually close friendship and clearing up the misunderstanding.

Last May, Baek Ji-young shared the story of her blind date with Jung Suk-won on her YouTube channel. Introducing Lee Won-mi at the time, Baek said, “She was one of the people who were with me the first day I met Seok-won,” and revealed that they were so close Lee knew the whole story of their marriage.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.