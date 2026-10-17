J Black: “Lee Soo-man Asked for A2O LITE’s Intro Choreography to Be More Difficult... I Was Worried”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Choreographer J Black has shared behind-the-scenes stories about creating the choreography for rookie girl group A2O LITE’s debut song.

A video was released on the YouTube channel “Studio Waggle Waggle” on the 16th, showing J Black and his wife, choreographer Mari, watching A2O LITE perform its debut song “NEON” and analyzing the choreography.

J Black said he had personally created the intro choreography performed by A2O LITE members Aiching and Siri, and recalled working on it. “I felt like the whole landscape was changing,” he said, explaining that the request had a different feel from the usual ones.

J Black also talked about his past experiences creating choreography for idols. “When I was working on the choreography, I expected this one to be different. Usually, when I get requests to choreograph for idols, the feedback I get after showing a draft video is, ‘Make it a little easier’ or ‘Lower the difficulty,’” he said. “But this time it was the opposite. I sent them a draft, and they asked me to make it more difficult. I thought, ‘Huh? Is this okay?’ I was excited, so I raised the difficulty quite a bit. But I was also worried,” he said.

He said he was initially puzzled by the request to reflect his own dance style as it was. J Black recalled, “It was a girl group, but they asked me to do it in the J Black style. I was confused,” and confessed that he had wondered, “Had they even seen me dance? Did they know I was J Black?” He added, “I was toning down the choreography, but when I did it in my real style, they said, ‘Oh, that’s good.’”

His first meeting with the members was just as memorable as the choreography-making process. Recalling when he first coached Aiching and Siri, J Black said, “I was a little surprised. I thought, ‘They might actually be able to do this.’ They’re not great from the start, of course. But they showed potential.” He said that afterward, he brought in three trainers and held intensive practice sessions to help the two members master the choreography.

As she listened, Mari remarked on the effort the members must have put into preparing such difficult choreography: “How hard must it have been? And that was only the intro.” J Black responded, “But they endured all of it and pulled it off,” expressing his affection for the two.

He emphasized that the members’ ability to perform the choreography onstage was just as important as the choreographer’s skill. “No matter how well a choreographer trains them or how well they put the choreography together, the people performing it have to be good. Aiching and Siri did a great job,” J Black said, giving the members credit.

Meanwhile, A2O LITE is a group under A2O Entertainment, led by key producer Lee Soo-man. The group has begun promoting with its debut song “NEON,” and interest in the members’ performances and distinctive choreography continues.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.