Son Na-eun's mother dies today (the 17th); she and younger sister Son Sae-eun keep vigil at funeral home amid grief

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Son Na-eun has lost her mother.

On the 17th, a representative of Son Na-eun's agency, J-Wide Company, told multiple media outlets, “Son Na-eun lost her mother that day.”

According to a source, the funeral altar has been set up at a funeral home in Seoul. Son Na-eun is reportedly keeping vigil there amid grief with her younger sister, professional golfer Son Sae-eun.

The funeral procession will take place on the 19th.

Son Na-eun debuted as a member of Apink in April 2011 and won fans over with hit songs such as “No No No,” “Mr. Chu” and “I'm So Sick.” After leaving Apink in 2022, she expanded her career into acting, appearing in various works and building her reputation as an actress. Most recently, she made her presence felt in the SBS drama “Agent Kim Reactivated.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.