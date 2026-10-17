“I’m sorry, Lee Hyori unni”... Gabi apologizes for a clueless “1 million won shopping spree”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Dancer Gabi confessed to a mistake she made when she was working as singer Lee Hyori’s backup dancer.

On the 15th, a video was released on the YouTube channel “Gabi Girl,” featuring broadcaster Jang Do-yeon as a guest as she and Gabi discussed viewers’ concerns.

As Gabi listened to a young worker’s concerns about workplace life that day, she recalled her time as Lee Hyori’s dancer, saying, “Actually, I have a story about a mistake I made when I was new to the workforce. I’ve never told anyone about it before.”

Gabi said, “I was Hyori unni’s dancer at the time. I think she was an ambassador or model for either Adidas or Nike,” adding, “She always took really good care of us.”

She continued, “Rian and I were working as her dancers, and one day she said she was going to a clothing store and told us, ‘You should come too and pick out lots of things. Choose whatever you want.’”

Jang Do-yeon then asked, “Don’t tell me you really picked whatever you wanted,” and Gabi lowered her head, looking embarrassed. Gabi admitted, “Back then, I didn’t know much about how to conduct myself at work. I don’t remember exactly how much it was, but I think she told us to pick out about 1 million won worth of clothes,” adding, “I thought, ‘Then I have to spend the full amount.’”

Rian, who was working alongside her, acted differently. Gabi recalled, “Rian was really kind and knew how to conduct herself professionally. The older women really liked her, but I didn’t know why at the time.”

She continued, “Rian picked just two items of clothing and said, ‘This is enough for me.’ But I actually said, ‘Why? Pick more!’” as she remembered how immature she had been.

After hearing this, Jang Do-yeon joked, “Why didn’t you bring your relatives too?” Gabi played along, saying, “Exactly. It was all free,” prompting laughter.

Gabi sent a video message, saying, “Looking back, when you’re new to the workforce, it really is possible not to know these things. I would never act that way now,” and, “Hyori unni, if you take me again sometime, I promise I won’t do that.” She added, “Not knowing isn’t wrong. If you’re new to the workforce, your social skills may not have developed yet.”

Jang Do-yeon also advised that it was important for seniors to understand the mistakes of newcomers and help them grow, saying, “From a junior’s perspective, being reprimanded is really frightening. That’s because they really want to do well.”

Gabi is the leader of the dance crew LACHICA and previously worked as a backup dancer for HyunA, Lee Hyori and others. She has worked on choreography for popular songs such as Chungha’s “Gotta Go” and “Snapping,” and gained widespread recognition after appearing on Mnet’s “Street Woman Fighter” in 2021.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.