Cha Jung-won, Ha Jung-woo’s sweetheart, in full bloom three days after their wedding announcement... ‘Bride-to-be’ celebrates her birthday

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Cha Jung-won, who announced her marriage to actor Ha Jung-woo after dating him for six years, shared a happy update on her life as she celebrated her birthday.

On the 17th, Cha Jung-won posted several photos on her social media, sharing an update on her life. The post drew attention as it showed her daily life after she officially announced her marriage to Ha Jung-woo on the 14th.

In the photos, Cha Jung-won is holding a large bouquet in her arms and taking a mirror selfie. The abundant bouquet, decorated with white and light green flowers, catches the eye, while Cha Jung-won shows off her fresh, innocent beauty in a simple outfit.

In particular, Cha Jung-won added the words “My HBD (my birthday)” and a heart emoji to the photo, expressing her joy at celebrating her birthday.

She also shared a photo of another bouquet and wrote, “So much love for you (I love you so much).” The happy daily life of the bride-to-be, whose wedding is about two months away, drew attention.

Earlier, on the 14th, Ha Jung-woo’s agency WALKHOUSE COMPANY and Cha Jung-won’s agency Saram Entertainment issued an official statement saying, “The two will marry on December 13 at a location in Seoul,” and, “The wedding ceremony is expected to be held privately.”

Ha Jung-woo, born in 1978, and Cha Jung-won, born in 1989, are a couple with an 11-year age gap. The two are said to have met as colleagues in the entertainment industry around 2020, later becoming a couple and building their relationship over about six years.

Their relationship was officially revealed last February. At the time, reports that Ha Jung-woo would hold his wedding in July also drew attention to the identity of his girlfriend, Cha Jung-won. Both agencies acknowledged that they were dating, while saying that nothing concrete had been decided about marriage.

At the time, Ha Jung-woo also responded wittily to internet users congratulating him on his marriage, saying, “There’s still a while to go” and “You never know until you get to the wedding hall.”

Cha Jung-won made her debut in the 2012 film “Horror Stories” and has appeared in dramas including “She Was Pretty,” “While You Were Sleeping,” and “Special Labor Inspector Mr. Jo.” She has also been active as a fashion and beauty influencer in recent years, and will appear in the film “No-Transformation Zone,” scheduled for release next year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.