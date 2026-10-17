“Looked Like a Self-Applied Leg Lock”... Winter’s ‘Legs Crossed Twice’ Pose Draws 1.6 Million Views in Japan

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Winter of the group aespa drew attention from Japanese netizens with an unusual pose she struck during an interview.

On the 15th, a video titled “aespa Play Never Have I Ever” was released on the official YouTube channel of the American fashion magazine Vogue.

Karina, Giselle, Winter and NINGNING appeared in the video, talking about times they had repeatedly listened to their own songs and moments when they felt embarrassed watching past interviews.

As the members exchanged candid answers, Winter’s seated pose was the moment that drew attention online.

Winter sat in a chair and crossed one leg, then wrapped her raised foot behind the opposite calf and hooked it there. The pose looked as if she had crossed her legs twice, catching viewers’ attention.

A Japanese netizen captured the moment and shared a photo with a comment to the effect that “her legs are so long, it looks like she put herself in a leg lock.” The post spread, recording at least 1.6 million views.

Netizens commented on the length and flexibility of Winter’s legs, and some tried the pose themselves to see if it was possible. The discussion continued, with people also noting that her profile lists her height as about 164 cm.

Winter debuted with aespa in 2020 and won fans over with songs including “Next Level,” “Drama” and “Supernova.” aespa is currently on its 2026–2027 world tour, “SYNK : COMPLæXITY.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.