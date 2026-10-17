U-Know Yunho logs into Bubble after two months, sparking fan backlash... ‘Leave if you can’t show respect’ fuels power-struggle controversy

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] U-Know Yunho of TVXQ has become embroiled in what is being called a “power struggle with fans” controversy after engaging in a heated exchange with fans on a paid fan communication service. Amid complaints about how often he communicates with fans, the controversy appears to be growing as Yunho directly rebuts remarks by some fans.

Recently, U-Know Yunho logged into the paid fan communication service Bubble for the first time in about two months. While some fans were glad to hear from him after such a long time, quite a few expressed disappointment, pointing out that he had been communicating infrequently. Given that the service requires a paid subscription, complaints appear to have continued from fans who expected regular communication.

As fans’ complaints poured in, U-Know Yunho stated his position, directly mentioning one fan’s nickname. He said, “It’s okay if you can’t understand. I’m doing my best to be on Bubble, and I’m sorry I can’t satisfy you, but I think this is the best I can do,” adding, “Please don’t provoke me for no reason.”

However, his remarks prompted another reaction among fans. One fan expressed disappointment with U-Know Yunho’s way of communicating, saying, “I feel like fans might not have gotten this angry if he had come on even once a month.”

The fan continued, “Some people find communication difficult, and everyone has a different personality, but this is still part of his job as an idol. If he knows it’s a paid communication app, he should have come on at least once a month. The last time he came on was in early May.” The criticism was that communicating with fans is one of the roles expected of an idol, particularly when the service is paid.

The fan also took issue with U-Know Yunho directly mentioning a fan’s ID. The fan said, “We were really surprised to see you put a fan’s ID on blast and get into a power struggle. We know you’re busy, but please understand that we were very disappointed when you used that as an excuse to tell us not to provoke you.”

The fan added, “If it’s hard for you to use a communication app like Bubble, then don’t come on at all. That way, fans won’t even subscribe.” This was seen as reflecting greater disappointment with how he responded to a fan who voiced dissatisfaction than with the lack of smooth communication itself.

U-Know Yunho then directly responded once again. After saying, “Please don’t talk like this,” he added, “Those who chose to speak provocatively don’t have to come.” Rather than accepting the criticism that he was not communicating enough, he appeared to draw a line at the way some fans expressed themselves.

U-Know Yunho went on to emphasize, “I respect that you may feel disappointed, but when people express themselves this way, that isn’t respect for each other,” adding, “Those who don’t show respect should leave. I ask that of you going forward, too.” He appeared to acknowledge fans’ disappointment while making clear that he found it difficult to accept the way criticism of him was expressed.

The controversy began with complaints about how often he used the paid fan communication service, but the debate has grown as a fan’s public criticism and the artist’s direct response have intersected. Since fans and artists may have different expectations about the frequency and manner of communication, a range of reactions to the incident is likely to continue.

Meanwhile, TVXQ, of which U-Know Yunho is a member, marks the 23rd anniversary of its debut this year. Starting with its debut song “Hug (Embrace)” (“Hug”), TVXQ has produced countless hit songs, including “Rising Sun (Pure)” (“Rising Sun”), “Mirotic,” “Why (Keep Your Head Down)” and “Rebel.” A leading South Korean act that helped spark today’s global K-pop boom, the group has cemented its unrivaled status through wide-ranging solo activities in music, acting, musicals and variety shows, alongside its group work.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.