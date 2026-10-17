DinDin Said Shin Hyun-bin Wasn’t His First Love, but His Lips Twitched at an Unexpected Touch

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Rapper DinDin froze when actress Shin Hyun-bin casually put her arm around his shoulders.

DinDin, who had previously denied rumors that Shin Hyun-bin was his first love, couldn’t hide his awkward expression at the unexpected physical contact.

A video titled “Victims, Perpetrators & Witnesses of The Dream of a Square” was posted on the YouTube channel “DinDin is DinDin” on the 16th.

DinDin went on a trip to Shanghai, China, with his second-eldest sister and her close friend, Shin Hyun-bin. The concept was a “Square Tour” to pamper his sister and Shin Hyun-bin.

As the three posed for commemorative photos against the backdrop of Shanghai’s nighttime streets, DinDin’s sister stepped aside and said, “You two should take one together, too.” While DinDin asked in surprise, “The two of us?”, Shin Hyun-bin casually put an arm around his shoulder.

Shin Hyun-bin looked relaxed, but DinDin stiffened and couldn’t get a word out. His slightly upturned mouth was caught on camera, too.

Captions reading “You leaned on him, you leaned on him,” “DinDin’s lucky day,” and “Those upturned lips he couldn’t hide” were added to the video, prompting laughter.

When the production crew asked, “Why are you taking a photo with Ms. Hyun-bin but not with your own sister?”, DinDin explained, “No, let’s take one. Nobody said they’d take our picture.” DinDin later took a commemorative photo with his sister, too.

That day, DinDin also mentioned a comment on an earlier video featuring Shin Hyun-bin that read, “Shin Hyun-bin is definitely DinDin’s first love.”

He ruled that out, saying, “She was someone I couldn’t have those kinds of feelings for,” and, “She seemed very grown-up to me.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.