Jung Soo-ji beams over husband Jo Se-ho, G-Dragon’s close friend: “Got perfume as a gift—G-Dragon oppa~”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Jung Soo-ji, comedian Jo Se-ho’s wife, drew attention after sharing a gift her husband received from singer G-Dragon.

On the 17th, Jung Soo-ji posted a short video on the account she runs documenting her husband’s daily life, along with the text: “Ah, on this starry night, this heart trembles within me; on this starry night, this heart trembles within me; on this starry night, this heart trembles within me. Ah-ah, on this starry night, this heart trembles within me; on this starry night, this heart trembles within me; on this starry night, this heart trembles within me.”

In the video, Jo Se-ho comes home with a shopping bag in one hand. When Jung Soo-ji sees him and reacts happily with a “Wow,” Jo suddenly closes the door and heads back outside, making people laugh. His playful response to his wife’s unexpected reaction added to the humor.

Jung Soo-ji later revealed that G-Dragon was behind the gift, writing, “A Frédéric Malle perfume gift has arrived,” and adding, “G-Dragon oppa~” Jo Se-ho had received the perfume as a gift from G-Dragon. Unable to hide her delight, Jung Soo-ji also shared an unboxing of the perfume, drawing interest.

Jung Soo-ji’s reaction stands out in particular as she shared the gift from G-Dragon and expressed particular delight over it. From Jo Se-ho’s daily life as he returned home to the moment the gift was checked, the glimpses have also drawn interest in the couple’s everyday life.

Jo Se-ho married Jung Soo-ji, a former supermodel, in November 2024. Jung Soo-ji recently created and now runs an account sharing photos and videos of Jo’s everyday life. As Jo faces pressure on his activities amid a recent controversy over his ties to organized crime, Jung Soo-ji has been sharing updates by posting glimpses of her husband’s daily life.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.