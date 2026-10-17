Ji Ye-eun is already showing her support for fiancé Vata with a coffee truck at his music video shoot

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Ji Ye-eun is giving her future husband, Vata, a surprise coffee truck gift.

In episode 420 of MBC’s variety show The Manager, airing today (the 17th), We Dem Boyz move beyond choreography and begin filming the music video for “CINEMA,” their first original track, which they made themselves “for dancing.”

Before that, the large crew We Dem Boyz—with members ranging in age from 20 to 34, each with their own distinct personality—engage in an unrestrained diss battle.

As leader Ingyu looked through the members’ social media posts and launched into a series of complaints about MZ sensibilities he found hard to understand, the younger members hit back, saying their “oldies” didn’t understand their sensibilities.

The bickering eventually spills over into an impromptu dance battle between the older and younger members, heating up the practice room. Even the studio hosts reportedly couldn’t hide their astonishment at the younger members’ MZ energy, which exceeded all expectations, adding to the anticipation.

We Dem Boyz then begin intensive choreography rehearsals ahead of filming the music video for their first track, “CINEMA.”

Until now, they had only made choreography for songs; this time, they are releasing a track of their own, made “for dancing.”

The mood in the practice room changes as soon as serious rehearsals get underway. Even the usually mischievous MZ members take practice seriously, drawing admiration.

The two leaders, Vata and Ingyu, also lead rehearsals with exceptional chemistry, raising the performance’s level of polish.

Vata shows the members videos he filmed himself to help refine their moves, while Ingyu gives feedback without missing even the slightest difference in their bounce. The 18-member performance is also said to be so powerful that it is impossible to look away.

On the day of the music video shoot, a surprise coffee truck arrives to cheer on Vata from Ji Ye-eun, his “puppy.”

The members reportedly cheer and thank her for the unexpected gift, bringing energy to the set. Vata responds by sending a heart to his bride-to-be, Ji Ye-eun, showing that he is still every bit the devoted romantic, which is raising anticipation.

The behind-the-scenes look at We Dem Boyz’s first music video shoot, where viewers can see the two leaders, Vata and Ingyu, in their charismatic element, will be featured on MBC’s The Manager at 11 p.m. today, Saturday the 17th.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.