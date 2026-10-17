Ock Joo-hyun to Sung Yu Ri: What Does Fin.K.L Do When They Get Together? Picking Selfies and Photoshopping... “You Simmons-like People ♥”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Ock Joo-hyun warmed hearts by showing her deep affection for her fellow Fin.K.L members.

On the 17th, Ock Joo-hyun posted a video to her account with the caption, “Oh, you Simmons-like people... You make me cry and laugh, and take me on a happy emotional roller coaster every day.”

In the video, Ock Joo-hyun visits a café with the Fin.K.L members and spends a leisurely time with them. They gather in one place, enjoy desserts and drinks, and chat, creating a warm and friendly atmosphere. Their relaxed, natural manner, fitting for members who have been together for so long, catches the eye.

The members especially showed their close friendship by choosing photos of Ock Joo-hyun together. Their careful comparison and examination of each photo revealed their affection for one another, adding to the heartwarming mood. The close bond between the Fin.K.L members stands out as they share laughter and touching moments together.

Ock Joo-hyun debuted in 1998 as a member of Fin.K.L and won fans’ love with numerous hit songs, including “Forever Love,” “To My Boyfriend,” and “White.” She later expanded her career into musical theater, earning recognition for her talent through roles in a range of productions, including “Elisabeth,” “Rebecca,” and “Mata Hari.”

Fin.K.L recently raised fans’ expectations by announcing plans to return as a full group after about 21 years. On the 21st of last month, Gemstone E&M said, “We are preparing full-group activities for Fin.K.L with its four members: Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin, and Sung Yu Ri.”

Fin.K.L’s return to full-group activities comes about 21 years after its 2005 digital single album “Forever Fin.K.L.” Fans are also paying close attention to the news that the four members, who have spent a long time pursuing their careers separately, will reunite.

Gemstone E&M said, “Over the next two years, we plan to roll out, in stages, new Fin.K.L music and performances, along with documentaries, variety shows, exhibitions, official merchandise, brand collaborations, advertisements, and fan projects.” With the group set to show a new side through a range of content, including music, anticipation is growing among fans who have waited a long time for their reunion.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.