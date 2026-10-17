'Vata♥' Ji Ye-eun has double cause for celebration ahead of her December wedding: She launches a YouTube channel—will she share her newlywed life?

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Ji Ye-eun is launching her own YouTube channel and plans to connect with fans more actively.

Ji Ye-eun recently announced the launch of her YouTube channel herself through a fan communication app.

She surprised fans with the announcement, saying, “I have something to say. I’m starting a YouTube channel.” She added, “I think one will be posted on Monday,” building anticipation for her first video.

Ji Ye-eun’s YouTube channel is called “Mwo Haji Ye-eun.” The name itself reflects her signature cheerful, approachable charm, and fans are eager to see what aspects of her daily life and what new sides of herself she will show on YouTube.

With Ji Ye-eun set to marry dancer Vata this December, fans are also curious whether she will share the wedding preparations and her life as a bride-to-be on YouTube. They are looking forward to seeing whether she will share personal moments and candid stories that she has not been able to show on broadcasts, from preparing for the wedding to newlywed life afterward.

One thing to watch is what kind of content Ji Ye-eun, who has won fans over with her bubbly charm and witty banter on variety shows, will offer on her personal YouTube channel. Fans are watching to see whether she will capture various moments from everyday life, true to the channel’s name, “Mwo Haji Ye-eun,” and connect with them more closely.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun made her entertainment debut in 2017 in the web drama “How To.” She later gained recognition through Coupang Play’s “SNL Korea” and Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s “Running Man.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.