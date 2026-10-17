Byun Yo-han, Tiffany’s beau, makes a surprise appearance in Hangout with Yoo’s hold round?... Haha: “One look at the leather jacket and I know”

[Kim Jun-seok, reporter for Sportschosun] TV personality Haha was convinced that the contestant who appeared in the hold round on Hangout with Yoo was actor Byun Yo-han.

On the 17th, MBC variety show Hangout with Yoo (hereafter, Hangout with Yoo) featured the second preliminary round of the ’95 Seoul Music Festival, along with comeback performances by contestants whose advancement had been put on hold after the first preliminary round.

After seeing the silhouette of the contestant “Love in Your Arms,” who took part in the hold round that day, Haha greeted him, saying, “Mr. Byun Yo-han, congratulations on your award.”

Haha had been guessing since the first round that the contestant was Byun Yo-han. Asked why, he confidently replied, “Because he goes around wearing a leather jacket.”

“Love in Your Arms” chose Kim Jung-min’s “Sad Vow.” As the song began, Yoo Jae-suk exclaimed, “I got goosebumps. This person can really sing.”

Even after the performance, he praised it, saying, “‘Sad Vow’ has a magic that makes everyone sing along the moment it goes ‘Now’; it gets us all singing together.”

The contestant advanced straight to the main competition after receiving the nod from all four people. After hearing the contestant say, “I’ll show you the heart of a rocker,” Haha drew laughs by saying, “That’s some old-school wording. This is the first time I’ve heard ‘a rocker’s heart’ in 20 years.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.