Kim Da-young, Bae Sung-jae's wife, has a major mishap on her honeymoon?... “I totally forgot my husband’s birthday”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Announcer Kim Da-young revealed the moment she forgot her husband Bae Sung-jae’s birthday during their honeymoon.

After belatedly remembering his birthday, Kim Da-young expressed her regret and prepared a surprise celebration in Rome.

A video titled “When You Forget Your Husband’s Birthday on Your Honeymoon” was posted on the YouTube channel “Dayoung Aniya” on the 17th.

The video showed the couple traveling in Rome, Italy.

When Bae Sung-jae brought up that his birthday had fallen during a flight, the two talked about the time difference between Korea and Rome.

Kim Da-young apologized, saying, “I’m sorry I didn’t think of your birthday while we were in a foreign country,” and promised, “I’ll make sure to celebrate properly this evening.”

Kim Da-young later prepared a cake for Bae Sung-jae.

She explained, “This is my event. It’s my husband’s first birthday since we got married,” then offered her birthday wishes, saying, “I’ll have eyes only for you.”

Bae Sung-jae replied, “I was born well. It’s a good thing I was born.”

Kim Da-young and Bae Sung-jae registered their marriage in May 2025 and became a married couple. They skipped a wedding ceremony and instead had a family meal, then went on their honeymoon to Italy.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.