RESCENE’s Woni has moved beyond hoping to break into the top 100: “Now I want to be No. 1”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] RESCENE member Woni shared an ambition to reach No. 1 ahead of the group’s new album.

In the past, Woni hoped their songs would be played in cafés. Now, Woni says, “I want to be No. 1,” expressing a change in goals.

On the 17th, a video titled “Sis, Did You Go Filming Without Me?” was posted on the YouTube channel “Hello I Am Woni Nice To Meet You.”

In the video, RESCENE members looked back on filming for the channel and talked about their activities this year and plans for the future.

Speaking about the new album, Woni said, “Since this time we’re really releasing one of our own songs, I want to be No. 1.”

When the production team asked whether Woni had felt the same way in the past, Woni replied, “No, it was, ‘I wanted to make it into the top 100.’ I used to think it would be nice if our song were playing in a café as I walked down the street. But now I want to be No. 1.”

Woni also looked back on the growth of the channel and the group. Woni admitted that, when first meeting the YouTube production team, there had been a worry: “What if it still doesn’t work even after we do this?”

Speaking about how the content later drew attention, leading to commercial shoots and even street advertising, Woni said, “I closed my eyes and opened them, and the world had changed. It still feels like a dream.”

The RESCENE members also shared the pressure they felt amid the sudden changes and their feelings for one another. Woni expressed an ambition to take on even bigger goals with the new album.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.