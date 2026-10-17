Brian says he and Hwanhee didn’t see each other for 8 years: “We never had a bloody, knock-down fight—we just didn’t see each other” (Amazing Saturday)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Brian of Fly to the Sky addressed rumors of a falling-out with Hwanhee.

On the 17th, g.o.d’s Park Joon-hyung, Fly to the Sky’s Brian, and Billlie’s Tsuki appeared as guests on tvN’s “Amazing Saturday” for a “Korean-foreign idol special.”

That day, Brian drew attention by sharing the news that Fly to the Sky would make a comeback after eight years. The long-awaited comeback announcement prompted questions about his relationship with Hwanhee. Asked whether he and Hwanhee were still getting along without fighting, Brian said people had the wrong idea about their relationship and stated, “I’ve never fought with Hwanhee.”

He admitted, however, that when problems arise, they avoid seeing each other, prompting laughter. When Boom pointed out, “That’s what fighting is,” Brian calmly replied, “People get into physical fights and bleed, but Hwanhee and I just didn’t see each other for eight years,” leaving everyone there bewildered. The pair’s way of resolving conflicts, quite different from a typical argument, made people laugh.

Brian also discussed the progress on their new album. He revealed that they had completed only about one-tenth of the work so far, drawing attention. After hearing this, Park Joon-hyung joked, “Then it might not come out after all, huh? Are you going to go another eight years without seeing each other and make a comeback in 2034?” His remark filled the studio with laughter.

Meanwhile, Fly to the Sky, of which Brian and Hwanhee are members, has teased a return to full-group activities after a long while, raising fans’ expectations.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.