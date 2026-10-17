Shin Jang-mi, 'Hahoe' to Show True 'Mic Earthquake' Side: "I Want to Give Comfort"

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Shin Jang-mi shared her thoughts on taking on a musical transformation.

Shin Jang-mi released her new emotional ballad song 'Hahoe - Where Longing Lingers' (hereinafter 'Hahoe') at 12:00 PM on the 17th.

'Hahoe' is a song that combines Korean vocal tones, majestic string sounds, and explosive vocal power in the latter half. It conveys a message of comfort that soothes the pain and poignant longing for a loved one. Breaking away from her previous fresh and lively image, Shin Jang-mi establishes herself as an emotional vocalist.

The following is a Q&A with Shin Jang-mi.

- What were your impressions when you first encountered 'Hahoe'?

I requested to the composer, saying, "I want to sing a song that makes my heart swell and tears stream down my face the moment I hear it," and I was surprised to find that it was exactly the song I had wanted. My heart pounded and I was overwhelmed with emotion at the thought that I had finally found a song where I could show everything I have to offer.

- What are your thoughts on the significant attention you received from viewers during your appearance on KBS2's 'Immortal Songs' for your high notes, such as the '0.1-second jump' and 'microphone earthquake,' and how did that experience help you prepare your new song?

After watching the broadcast, everyone knew I was a good singer, but I received a lot of praise saying it was absolutely fantastic. They even complimented me, asking, "Why did you only show that side of yourself now?" and saying, "It was professional to continue the performance without panicking after falling." They also asked me to "please sing more touching songs in the future."

- What are the key points to appreciate in 'Hahoe'?

▶ I think many people will be able to feel a sense of poignancy, as the final chorus features a heart-wrenching singing that sounds like crying out to the river because of a deep longing for a loved one, and the lingering, sorrowful vocals soothe aching hearts.

What message do you want to convey through 'Hahoe'?

I have greeted you with refreshing and energetic dance songs so far, but through this song, I want to become a singer recognized for my heart-wrenching sensibility and vocal ability. If you are feeling heartbroken from missing someone, I want to soothe your heart with this song.

- You will perform the first stage of 'Hahoe' on SBS Life's 'The Trot Show' on the 19th. What are your future goals?

I want to become a singer who can provide deep comfort and soothe the heart through diverse musicality that transcends various genres.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.