Bobby reveals the truth about Show Me The Money 3’s 100 million won prize: “I got 10 million won; after styling costs, I was in the red”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Bobby of the group iKON shared behind-the-scenes details about the prize money for Mnet’s Show Me The Money 3.

On the 17th, a video titled “A reunion of Show Me The Money 3 legends, 12 years in the making” was posted on the YouTube channel SPNS TV. The video featured Show Me The Money 3 winner Bobby and The Quiett, who produced him at the time, looking back on memories of the competition 12 years ago.

Bobby brought up the performance “Connection,” which drew considerable attention at the time. He responded modestly, saying, “I’m not particularly moved by it. I think the camera director did a great job.”

He said, however, that he still sees how popular “Connection” is. “I still feel it. Whenever I go around doing college events, everyone knows ‘Connection.’ Today’s college students were elementary school students back then. I can still feel it,” Bobby said.

He also vividly recalled the moment he won Show Me The Money 3. “I couldn’t believe it. I was standing onstage, and on the left, ‘Show Me The Money 3’ was written in really huge letters. When it suddenly hit me, ‘That’s mine,’ I realized what it feels like for your legs to give way. My legs really did give way. I was so happy,” he recalled. His candid account of the overwhelming feeling of winning after fierce competition drew attention.

But he expressed some disappointment about the prize money. “After Show Me The Money 3, they started giving the winner a car,” Bobby said, noting how the benefits for winners had changed since then. He went on to explain, “People think the prize money was 100 million won, but that was the total prize pool,” surprising listeners.

Swings, hearing this, asked, “Did they split it evenly? Did you get 10 million won?” Bobby laughed and replied, “That’s right.” His point was that although the prize was reported as 100 million won, that was the total prize money, which was shared.

Swings also mentioned the costs incurred during their activities at the time, in addition to the size of the prize. He drew laughs when he said, “Once you include the styling costs, you’re actually in the red.” The Quiett also weighed in, questioning how the prize money was structured. “The phrase ‘total prize money’ sounds odd. If it’s prize money, isn’t it just prize money?” he said, adding, “It was basically production costs with meals included,” which sent the room into laughter.

Meanwhile, Bobby left a strong impression on the public when he won Mnet’s Show Me The Money 3, which aired in 2014. Noticed at the time for his distinctive rapping skills and commanding stage presence, he has continued his musical career, balancing activities with iKON and his solo work.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.