Lee Gye-in delivers a blunt message to much slimmer Kim Shin-young: “You’re not my daughter... Put on weight.”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Lee Gye-in drew laughs when he saw Kim Shin-young after she had lost weight and said, “I thought she wasn’t my daughter.”

Kim Shin-young revealed that the one thing Lee Gye-in once said to her was, “Put on weight.”

Lee Gye-in and singers Kim Yeon-ja and Hyun Sook appeared on the JTBC variety show Knowing Bros, which aired on the 17th, and shared their special connections with Kim Shin-young.

Recalling when Kim Shin-young had lost weight, Lee said, “When Kim Shin-young lost weight, I thought she wasn’t my daughter. Losing weight doesn’t suit her.”

He added, “I don’t know how much I cried when my daughter lost weight. I got angry,” prompting laughter.

Kim Shin-young recalled when Lee Gye-in appeared on JTBC’s Please Take Care of My Refrigerator.

She had the studio in stitches, saying, “When Lee Gye-in appeared on Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, he said just one thing: ‘Put on weight.’”

Lee Gye-in also shared an anecdote about playing Mo Pal-mo in the drama Jumong. He protested, “I didn’t used to talk like Mo Pal-mo, but whenever I meet Kim Shin-young, I end up talking like him.”

Kim Shin-young then said, “It’s been a long time since Lee Gye-in played Mo Pal-mo, so he asks me what he should do,” before doing an impression of Mo Pal-mo.

Kim Shin-young’s lifelike performance prompted laughter on set. Kim Yeon-ja and Hyun Sook also appeared and shared stories about their respective connections with Kim Shin-young and their lives.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.