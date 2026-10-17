Hyun-sook, the ‘38 million won miracle’ found among her late mother’s belongings... donated to fund surgeries for 38 children with leukemia

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Hyun-sook shared the story of how she added her own money to the 38 million won in spending money her mother had saved under a blanket and donated a total of 100 million won.

Hyun-sook said the donation helped 38 children with leukemia undergo surgery.

Lee Gye-in, Kim Yeon-ja and Hyun-sook appeared on the JTBC variety show Knowing Bros, which aired on the 17th, and shared stories about their connections with Kim Shin-young and about their own lives.

That day, Hyun-sook recalled the time when her father had dementia and her mother had suffered a stroke.

Hyun-sook said, “I took them with me every day when I was doing broadcasts,” and “I asked the audience to look after my parents before going onstage.”

Hyun-sook said her story was later featured on the TV program People and People, and that she was given the nickname ‘filial daughter singer’ afterward.

Hyun-sook spoke calmly about the years she spent taking care of her parents while continuing to perform. She has previously said that she earned the nickname ‘filial daughter singer’ for personally caring for her parents over a long period.

Hyun-sook also shared the story behind money she found after her mother passed away. “When I looked under the blanket, I found that she hadn’t spent the spending money I’d given her over the years and had saved as much as 38 million won,” she said. She added her own money to what her mother had left and donated a total of 100 million won to children with leukemia.

She went on to say, “That donation helped 38 children with leukemia undergo surgery,” drawing applause from the other guests.

The story of her devotion to her parents becoming a way to give to her neighbors made it all the more moving.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.