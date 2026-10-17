Kim Dong-hyun delighted by his fourth son’s “prominent double eyelids”: “He has delicate features; everyone says he looks just like Dad” (Donghyun-i Net)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Former mixed martial arts fighter-turned-TV personality Kim Dong-hyun drew attention after introducing his fourth son, who looks just like him.

On the 17th, a video titled “Caring for the youngest and the three siblings means four times the work and exhaustion! Kim Dong-hyun, dad of four” was posted on the YouTube channel Donghyun-i Net.

In the video, Kim Dong-hyun appeared holding his fourth son, who was born recently. His wife, Song Ha-yul, carefully examined the youngest child’s face and said, “It’s day four for the baby. His profile looks exactly like yours.” She was especially surprised that his forehead, crown and even hair whorl resembled her husband’s. The newborn’s features showed the father’s likeness in every detail.

Kim Dong-hyun also shared the reactions he had heard from people around him about his fourth child’s appearance. He said, “People comment that he doesn’t look like me and seems to take after his mom. But here at the postpartum care center, they say, ‘He looks exactly like his dad.’” He smiled as he explained that while some people online say the baby looks like his mother, people at the postpartum care center say he is the spitting image of his father.

When the baby opened his eyes, Kim Dong-hyun said, “His double eyelids are prominent,” and smiled with delight. His wife agreed, saying, “He has them on both sides.”

Kim Dong-hyun also recalled his second daughter Yeon-woo as a young child. He said, “His face looks like Yeon-woo’s, too. He looks like Yeon-woo did as a baby. A little delicate-looking. Our kids...” expressing his affection for his children. Seeing his second child’s younger self in his fourth child’s face, he showed the warmth of a father of four.

Kim Dong-hyun married Song Ha-yul, a non-celebrity who is six years his junior, in 2018. They welcomed their first son in 2019, followed by daughters in 2021 and 2023. With the recent birth of their fourth child, he became a father of four, with two sons and two daughters. Kim Dong-hyun connects with fans through his YouTube channel Donghyun-i Net, sharing everyday life with his family and stories about raising their children.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.