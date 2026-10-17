Lee Jung-jae Shows Up in Gangnam and Treats Fans to Donuts: “Everything from Here to There, Please”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Lee Jung-jae’s remarkable affection for his fans and generous fan service came to light, drawing attention.

On the 17th, a fan of Lee Jung-jae posted a video filmed last May along with the caption, “Do celebrities feed you? Apparently they do ♥”

The video showed Lee Jung-jae visiting a donut shop in Gangnam. When fans gathered there, Lee called over the shop owner himself and asked them to give the fans some donuts, saying, “They’re my fans—some donuts for my fans, please.”

The fan expressed gratitude for Lee Jung-jae’s thoughtful consideration, saying, “They were so fluffy and delicious, and he gave us mugs too.” Lee’s gesture of making sure his fans had something to eat, rather than simply greeting them, warmed hearts.

Later, Lee appeared in front of the fans and attentively checked on them, asking warmly, “Did you all get one each?” The fans replied, “Yes, we’ll enjoy them,” expressing their gratitude. It caught people’s attention that despite being a top star, Lee chatted with fans without reservation and paid attention even to the little things.

That wasn’t all. When a fan asked Lee Jung-jae to do a cute puppy-ear pose, he obliged without hesitation. Fans marveled at how readily Lee agreed to their requests, saying, “Lee Jung-jae does everything. Seriously.” He won their hearts not only by treating them to donuts but also by showing off his adorable side.

The video drew an enthusiastic response from online users after it was posted. They praised Lee Jung-jae’s fan service in comments such as “The epitome of a grown-up,” “Celebrities who feed you are the best,” “The very definition of being a gentleman,” and “He’s so kind to his fans.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.