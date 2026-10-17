Han Chae-young hits it big after a cameo in 'Boys Over Flowers': "I got 11 ad offers"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Han Chae-young said she received as many as 11 advertising offers after making a cameo in the drama 'Boys Over Flowers.'

On the 16th, a video titled 'Digging Up My Dark Past: Reading Comments' was posted on Han Chae-young's YouTube channel.

While looking back at memorable scenes from her past projects, Han Chae-young talked about her appearance in 'Boys Over Flowers.'

“It was a cameo in 'Boys Over Flowers,' and after filming, 11 ad offers came in,” she said. Though her appearance was brief, the drama became a huge hit, leading to advertising offers.

Han Chae-young also shared her honest thoughts about the dialogue at the time. “All the lines in 'Boys Over Flowers' make me cringe,” she said, adding, “The other actors, not just me, also have cringeworthy lines.”

As she reread the lines, she eventually burst out laughing.

That day, Han Chae-young looked back at scenes from past works, including the drama 'Sassy Girl Chun-hyang,' as well as 'Boys Over Flowers,' and shared memories with viewers.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.