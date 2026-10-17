The late Kim Kwang-seok contacted Ahn Chi-hwan the day before his death... “I put off our meeting, but I saw him at the morgue the next day” (Day and Night)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Ahn Chi-hwan recalled his last promise to meet the late Kim Kwang-seok, expressing regret and longing.

On the 17th, singer Ahn Chi-hwan appeared on MBN’s “Kim Ju-ha’s Day and Night,” where he spoke about his musical journey and his special connection with the late Kim Kwang-seok.

That day, Ahn Chi-hwan expressed his deep affection for the late Kim Kwang-seok, with whom he had worked in music. “We spent time together before either of us became famous. Kwang-seok hyung’s special qualities captured the hearts of the public,” he said. He was recalling Kim Kwang-seok’s musical appeal and unique presence, which he had observed up close for many years.

He also spoke about how Kim Kwang-seok had helped him in the past. Ahn said that while preparing for his solo career, he asked Kim to record songs on a demo tape, then played it for a record label as he pursued the release of an album.

He explained, “After that, while preparing for my solo career, I asked hyung. I asked him to record a few songs on a demo tape, so I could play them for a record label and release an album, perhaps through an advance-payment arrangement. We were poor back then. Thanks to Kwang-seok hyung, I was able to release a solo album.” His gratitude toward Kim Kwang-seok, who had been a great source of support during a financially difficult time, made for a heartwarming moment.

As Ahn Chi-hwan remembered him, Kim Kwang-seok had not only musical talent but also a warm heart toward others. Ahn said of Kim, “He was a lovable older brother. He cared deeply about people. He tried to look at the world with warmth. I envied that. I always felt like I had to fight, but hyung was at ease.” His deep respect for Kim Kwang-seok, who saw the world in a different way from him, came through clearly.

But as Ahn Chi-hwan spoke about his memories of Kim Kwang-seok, he could not hide his sadness as he recalled their sudden separation. He revealed that they had even planned to meet on the evening before Kim died, adding to the poignancy.

Ahn explained what happened: “We were going to meet the evening before [his death] and talk about albums, too. My schedule ended a little early, so there was a long gap and I was tired. I said, ‘I’m going to head home first today, hyung,’ and went home.” They had things they wanted to talk about, but in the end he put off their meeting and went home first.

He said, “I saw him in the morgue early the next morning,” a recollection that moved listeners. The moment he came face to face with the older brother he had planned to meet the previous evening in the morgue the next morning remained deeply etched in Ahn Chi-hwan’s memory, even after all these years.

Ahn Chi-hwan also spoke about the fame Kim Kwang-seok had to bear during his lifetime and the loneliness behind it. He confessed, “What I find sad is that when Kwang-seok hyung was at the height of his fame, it was a time when he needed the strength to bear responsibility, loneliness, and envy—all of that. I wished someone had been there beside him to comfort him more and ease his loneliness. I wasn’t able to do that then, either. It hurts; I feel sorry, and I feel sad, too. There are many emotions.”

It was a confession that mingled regret over what might have been if someone had been there to comfort Kim Kwang-seok when he was at the height of his popularity with the guilt of not having done so himself. Though many years have passed, Ahn Chi-hwan still carries longing and sadness for Kim, and his heartfelt words were deeply affecting.

The late Kim Kwang-seok died at his home in the early hours of January 6, 1995. He was 32. At the time, police concluded that he had taken his own life, though various suspicions were also raised about the cause of his death.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.